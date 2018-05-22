Miss SD Finishes in Top 5 of Miss USA Pageant

(KJAM) Last night’s Top 5 finish in the Miss USA pageant was the best ever showing by a Miss South Dakota in the national pageant.

Madison Nipe made the top 15 out of 51 total contestants competing in the pageant after a preliminary competition was held last week. Nipe, who is from Madison, SD, made it into the Top 15 also by winning the “At Home” vote for the pageant. After the swimsuit competition, Nipe made the Top 10. She made it to the Top 5 after the evening gown competition.

As part of being in the top five contestants in the Miss USA pageant, Nipe then had 30 seconds to answer a question on stage asked by another one of the final contestants.

Nipe didn’t make the Final 3, but consistently appeared in the Fan Vote Favorites of the competition. Nipe is currently a junior at the University of South Dakota. Miss Nebraska Sarah Rose Summers was crowned Miss USA in last night’s (Mon.) pageant.