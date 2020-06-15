Miss Rodeo America 2020 Jordan Tierney announcing Queen contest at this week’s SDHSRA state finals

Miss Rodeo America will be in Fort Pierre this week announcing the Queen Contest Horsemanship Competition at the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association State Finals.

Jordan Tierney from Oral, SD, will judge the contest being held tomorrow (June 16) at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. We’ll be streaming the contest, as well as the weekday rodeo sessions, live at www.drgnews.com, then click on the High School Rodeo tab.

Tierney was crowned Miss Rodeo America 2020 in December at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. As Miss Rodeo America, she travela to events around the country serving as an ambassador for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Tierney came out of a field of 27 contestants to win the crown. She was awarded a $20,000 Educational Scholarship from the Miss Rodeo America Scholarship Foundation. The last South Dakotan to wear the crown was Mackenzie Haley in 2011.

Tierney’s father Paul is a PRCA champion in tie-down roping and was inducted into the hall of fame in 2008.

During a press conference shortly after she was crowned, Tierney said she’s most looking forward to attending a Sutton Rodeo event in South Dakota.

Tierney will be signing autographs at the TRIPLE R TACK Booth on Tuesday, June 16 at 3pm.