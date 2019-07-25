Miracle Treat Day today in SD to benefit Children’s Miracle Network/Sanford Children’s Hospital

Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations across South Dakota are participating in the 14th annual Miracle Treat Day today (July 25).

Pierre store general manager Jennifer Uecker says participating locations will donate $1 or more of the proceeds from today’s Blizzard® and Blizzard® coupon sales to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Last year during it’s first annual event, the Pierre store sold 6,620 blizzards or blizzard coupons.

Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations in central South Dakota participating are in Pierre, Chamberlain, Eagle Butte, Miller, Mobridge and Winner.