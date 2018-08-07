Minor Injury Reported in Multi-Vehicle Accident Around Noon Today in Pierre

A passenger received minor injuries in a multi-vehicle crash about noon today (Tues.) in Pierre.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers, along with American Medical Response ambulance, responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Sioux Avenue and Poplar Avenue.

A vehicle driven by Marie Sylva, age 91 of Pierre, was traveling west on Sioux at its intersection with Poplar when she slowed for a red light. Sylva told officers she was distracted by a vehicle in the turning lane and ran into the back of a vehicle driven 28-year-old by Bethany Wainscott of Lawson, MO. Wainscott’s vehicle was stopped at the red light, then moved forward and struck a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Michael Suiter of Pierre, who was stopped at the light in front of Wainscott’s vehicle.

A passenger in Wainscott’s vehicle complained of minor injuries after striking the windshield, but refused treatment on scene.

Sylva’s vehicle received approximately $1,000 in damage, Wainscott’s $5,000 and Suiters $100.

No citations were issued.

Other assisting agencies were the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Hughes County Sheriff’s Office.