Minnesota Man Arrested in Pierre for Aggravated Assault

A 55-year-old Shakopee, Minnesota man was arrested for Aggravated Assault after Pierre Police received a report of a male brandishing a firearm in the 1600 block of North Harrison Avenue Wednesday evening. Shortly before 10 PM, Central South Dakota Communications received a 911 call from the victim reporting he had been threatened with a firearm. The victim stated he had followed a suspicious person who was waiting outside a business to another location. The two arrived at another location where the suspect, Qi Da Huang, exited his vehicle and produced a firearm. The victim left the area and called 911.

Based on the description given by the victim officers were able to later locate the suspect. During the investigation, it was learned Huang intended to cause serious bodily injury to another. The firearm used was recovered from the vehicle Huang was operating. He was taken into custody for Aggravated Assault and transported to the Hughes County Jail.