Minerva Jacobs 1931 – 2019

MILLER, SD – Minerva Jacobs, 88, of Miller, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital, Miller.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Miller with Pastor Teresa Whetsel officiating. Burial will follow at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 with a 5:30 p.m. prayer service, all at Reck Funeral Home, Miller.

Minerva Jane was born June 14, 1931 at Parker, South Dakota to William and Mary (Johnson) Nafus. She attended school in Holabird, South Dakota. On September 14, 1948, she married Ottis Jacobs. They moved to a farm north of Miller in March of 1949. She resided on the farm until October 2012 when she moved to Miller.

Minerva loved music. She played piano for the Greenleaf Methodist Church and was the youth choir director at the Greenleaf United Methodist Church. She later joined the First United Methodist Church in Miller. She sang with the Dakota Harmony group for over 28 years. After she lost her husband in 1989, she took several trips including cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska.

The farm was always her favorite place. She enjoyed the pheasant hunting seasons and had many extra hunters that appreciated her hospitality. Minerva had a love for horses all her life, she admired their strength and their beauty. While visiting in Nevada, Allen would take her out to see the wild horses. Family was very important to Minerva.

Her memory will be cherished by her two sons: Allen (Ruth) Jacobs of Idaho and Gary (Julie) Jacobs of Wolsey; one granddaughter, Britnee (Dale Rounds) Jacobs of Hartford; four grandsons: Adam (Cassie) Jacobs of Huron, Casey (Brittany) Jacobs of Huron, Jerad (Jill) Jacobs of Middleton, ID, and Lance Jacobs of Garden Valley, ID; and three great granddaughters: Kadence, Shelbee, and Lennox; two step grandchildren; four step great grandchildren; sister in law, Dolly Nafus of Pierre; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Richard (Trudi) Jacobs; husband, Ottis; parents, William and Mary Nafus; two brothers: Gale and John Nafus; three sisters: Norma Pawlovich, Willa Hieb, and Bonnie Stone.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Minerva’s arrangements. visit www.familyfuneralhome.net