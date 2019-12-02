Miller’s DeBoer Earns Volleyball Region Coach of the Year Award
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Longtime Miller Rustler head volleyball coach Linda DeBoer earned a post season honor as the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association named DeBoer it’s Region 6 Coach of the Year winner. DeBoer led Miller to a third place finish in the recently concluded State High School Volleyball Tournaments. The other Region Coach of the Year honorees are listed.
Region 1: Chelsea Hanson Groton
Region 2: Kelly Schroeder Sioux Falls Washington
Region 3: Darci Wassenaar Sioux Falls Christian
Region 4: Mary Miller Dakota Valley
Region 5: Tami Bies MCCook Central-Montrose
Region 6: Linda DeBoer Miller
Region 7: Elizabeth Kieffer Rapid City Central
Region 8: Mandy Lemmel Faith
In additions, the Coaches Association named it’s Assistant Coach and Middle School Coach of the Year honorees. They Assistant Coach of the Year Award winners are:
Assistant Class B COY: Vanessa Bowman Faulkton
Assistant Class A COY: Lonnie Bermel Dakota Valley
Assistant Class AA COY: Garrett Priest Watertown
And the Middle School Coach of the Year honoree is:
MS Coach of theYear: Elissa Reppe Northwestern