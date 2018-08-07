Miller’s Baseball Season Ends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Milbank Firechiefs scored eight runs in their final three at-bats to claim an 8-2 victory over Miller-Wessington in the second round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Monday at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls. Taylor Boerger went the distance in the win, striking out nine. Matt Randall went 3-3 while Juan Sablier had two hits for Miller-Wessington. Wesley Kroupa, Casey Schlechter, Brant Winter and Jay Winter each had a hit for the Outlaws. Cody Cotton took the loss, striking out seven in his six innings of work. The loss ended the Outlaws season as all four teams from the Pony Hills were eliminated in either the first or second round of the tournament.