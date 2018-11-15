Miller Wins Opening Match at State A Volleyball Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Miller Rustlers won their quarterfinal matchup of the State Class A Volleyball tournament on Thursday with a 3 game sweep of Rapid City Christian. The Rustlers won the match by set scores sof 25-19, 25-12, 25-10. Kady Fernholz had a huge match for the Rustlers with 23 kills and 8 digs. VonnaGail Schlechter had 12 kills and 8 digs and Rachel Oligmueller had 42 assists for Miller. Tori Altstiel and Olivia Kiefler each had 7 kills for Rapid City Christian while Alsteil led the way with 8 digs and Riley Freeland had 14 assists. Miller advances to the semi finals at 6 pm on Friday and Rapid City Christian will play a consolation semi final match Friday at noon at the tournament in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.