Miller Wins Big Dakota Volleyball tournament

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Miller Rustlers repeated as Big Dakota Conference Volleyrball Champions on Saturday in Ft. Pierre. The Rustlers sent 5-0 on the day downing Winner in three games in the championship tilt. Chamberlain fished third losing to Miller in straight sets in the semi finals. Kaydee Ferdholz , Vonnageail SchlecHter and Rachel Oligmueller were named to the all tournament team from the Rustlers. Hannah Andersob and McKenzy Meitziger earned all tournament honors from Chamberlain. Stanley County won just one match on the day to 7th with Karley Leafgrean earning a All Tournament honor for the Buffalos.