Miller Wins BDC Volleyball Tournament

FT. PIERRE, S.D. -Class A’s third ranked Miller Rustlers won the Big Dakota Conference Volleyball tournament Saturday in Ft. Pierre. Miller downed Winner in the Championship match to claim the tournament title. Stanley County was third in the tournament, their highest finish in recent memory as they defeated Mobridge-Pollock in the third place match on Saturday. Chamberlain was fifth. Kadye Fernholtz, Vonna Schlechter and Kassie Schaetersm of tournament champion Miller were named to the All Tournament team. Stanley County had two playas on the All Tournament team. They were Terri Drageset and Ally McQuistion. MsaKenzie Sorenson of Chambarlain and Alex Steiger and Hanna Gushwa of Mobridge-Pollock were named to the All Conference squad. Others named to the team were Raven Cournoyer—Todd County, Reese Ganje—Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Tomi Levering—McLaughlin and Kaylee Wels—Crow Creek