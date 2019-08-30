Miller Volleyball Coach Reaches Victory Landmark

MILLER, S.D. – A season-opening volleyball win Thursday night was a milestone for a Central South Dakota coach. Linda DeBoer achieved coaching victory number 600 when her Miller Rustlers won at Winner in straight sets to open her 27th coaching season. During her tenure, Miller has been one of the most consistent programs in Class A volleyball, appearing in ten of the last 19 State Tournaments. DeBoer is the fifth coach in South Dakota history to reach the 600 win plateau and as of the end of last season is now the winningest active coach in the state. Todd County coaching legend Galen Busch is next up at 617 wins. Jill Christensen of Parker is the all time leader with 840 coaching victories.

(Brian Oakland)