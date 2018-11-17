Miller to Play For State A Volleyball Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The top seeded Miller Rustlers dropped the first game but came back to win the next three as the Rustlers downed Elk Point Jefferson 3-1 in a semi final game of the State Class A Volleyball tournament in Sioux Ralls on Friday. Set Scores were 20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17. Once again Kaydee Fernholz led the way for Miller with 25 kills and 16 digs. Msdison Wetz had 26 kills for the Rustlers and Rachel Oligmueller had 43 assists as the Rustlers won their 30th game of the season. Number 31 will be for the State Class A title later today at 6 pm against defending State Champion Sioux Falls Christian at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.