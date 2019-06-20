Miller to be promoted, take lead of SD Highway Patrol during Friday morning ceremony

South Dakota Highway Patrol Major Rick Miller will be promoted to Colonel and will officially take the helm of the Patrol during a ceremony tomorrow (Fri.) morning.

Miller takes over from Craig Price who is now the Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Miller started his career with the Highway Patrol in 2001.

He says the state highway patrol includes several facets.

The transfer of command ceremony starts at 10am tomorrow in the Capital Rotunda.

Miller is the 15th superintendent in the Patrol’s 82 year history.