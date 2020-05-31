Miller Speedway Saturday Results

MILLER, S.D – Saturday night racing at Miller Central Speedway saw Codie Hatch of Olivia, Minnesota win for the first time this season when he took the checkered flag of the Pure Stocks Feature race finishing ahead of Ethan Beckler of Granite Falls, Minnesota. Hatch started 7th to move up the winners circle.. In the Wissota Late Model Class had Watertown native Curt Kranz find the finish line first to win while Scott Ward of Watertown was second. Brock Gronwold of Fergus Falls, Minnesota returned to the winners circle as he captured the Wissota Midwest Mods division race. He finished ahead of runner up Cole Searing of Huron. Gronwald started in 8th. In the Wissota Modifieds division Kent Arment of Aberdeen added to his Friday night wins at Miller by taking the checkered flag of the Wissota Modifieds Feature Race. James Hoing of Kimball won the Wisssota Street Stock division race moving up 7 spots from the start to take first. And the Wissota Super Stock race wrapped up the evenings races with Cole Searing of Huron winning the feature race finishing ahead of Kelley Duffy of Winner. There will be no racing next weekend at Miller Central Speedway but the Wissota racing continues June 13 with the Tri State Late Model Series races.