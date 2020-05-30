Miller Speedway Friday Night Results

MILLER, S.D. – Here are the Friday night Wissota Dirt Track Racing Results from Miller Speedway in Miller. Jaydon Michaelson of Aberdeen prevailed in the Pure Stock Feature A race moving up 5 spots to take the win. Brendan Russsell of Woonsocket finished 2nd. The Wissota Late Model Class was won by Josh Skorczewski of Aberdeen as he also moved up 5 spots from the start to take the checkered flag edging out Kent Arment of Aberdeen who finished second. Cole Searing of Huron moved up 6 spots to finish first in the Wissota Midwest Mods division. Arment won his second race of the night when took the checkered flat of the Wissota Modifieds Class. Broc Stout of Winner made the biggest jump in winning the Wissotta Street Stock Feature Race moving up 8 spots to take the win. And Searing won his second race of the night when he crossed the finish line to win the Wissota Super Stock Feature Race. To view the complete results of Friday night’s races, log onto the Miller Speedway website www.millercentralspeedway.myracepass.com. Another night of Wissota Stock Car racing is tonight at Miller Speedway with the pits opening at 5 pm and the green flag dropping at 7 pm.