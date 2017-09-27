Miller Set to Play Basketball for SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Macy Miller is set to return to the basketball court. The South Dakota State University standout and Mitchell native says that she has been cleared to play basketball once more after a knee injury ended her 2016-17 season, just as the Jackrabbits are set to start practice next week. Miller is a two-time All-Summit League honoree and was the 2016 Summit League Tournament Most Valuable Player and a two-time member of the all-tournament team. She ranks 32nd on the Jackrabbits’ 1,000-point scoring list, entering the 2017-18 season with 1,114 points. SDSU’s season begins Oct. 26 against Minnesota State-Moorhead in Brookings.