Miller Named to Wade Watch List

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State senior Macy Miller was named one of 35 candidates to the “Wade Watch” list Tuesday for the 2019 Wade Trophy presented to the best player in women’s college basketball, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced. With 1,795 career points, Miller is on pace to become South Dakota State’s and The Summit League’s career scoring leader. The guard is third in career scoring at SDSU and 10th in The Summit League. The Wade Trophy — now in its 42nd year — is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball. Miller is the first player in Summit League history to be named to the “Wade Watch” list.