Miller named Highway Patrol superintendent

Maj. Rick Miller of Pierre has been named as the next Superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Miller is currently an assistant superintendent for the Highway Patrol in charge of administrative services and special operations. He will replace Col. Craig Price who was named to the position of Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Public Safety by Gov. Kristi Noem.

Miller is a Watertown native and served almost seven years in the U.S. Marines Corps. He has been with the Highway Patrol for almost 18 years, serving as both a trooper and as a police service dog handler.

An official transfer of command ceremony will be held at a later date. Miller, who will be promoted to the rank of Colonel at that time, will become the 14th Superintendent in the history of the Highway Patrol, which was established in 1937. The Highway Patrol currently has 193 state troopers and 85 civilian staff.

Miller, 43, is married to Krista. He has two sons and two stepsons.

The Highway Patrol is part of the Department of Public Safety.