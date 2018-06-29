Miller Loses in Pony Hills Amateur League Game

  • Home > 
June 29, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (mitchellrepublic.com)

 

WHITE LAKE, S.D. – Ryan Smith hit a grand slam home run to highlight Kimball White Lake 12-2 win over the Miller Outlaws in Pony Hills League Amateur Baseball action Thursday night in White Lake. Smith had 3 hits and 5 RBI’s for the Bankers who improved to 3 and 5 in Pony Hills League play. Brian Zeman worked 8 innings in picking up the complete game victory scattering 7 hits and striking out 6. Matt Randall, Jeremie Herdman and Brant Winter all had two hits for Miller while Randall and Winter each had RBI’s . Tarek Butterfield was the losing pitcher lasting 7 innings while allowing 3 earned runs on 4 hits over 4 innings. Miller fell to 5-6 in Pony Hills League play and will play at Four Corners on Sunday.


