Miller Leads Jacks to NCAA Tournament

SYRACUSE, N.Y.-Macy Miller recorded her second-straight double-double as the South Dakota State women’s basketball team recorded a 76-65 win Saturday over Quinnipiac in the NCAA Tournament’s first round action at the Carrier Dome. Miller recorded game-high totals of 28 points and a career-tying 11 rebounds as the Jackrabbits won their 17th-straight game and improved to 27-6. Myah Selland added 16 points and nine rebounds while Madison Guebert chipped in 11 points, marking the 30th time at least three players have scored in double figures this season. Quinnipiac, which saw its 21-game win streak snapped, was led by Jen Fay’s 25 points. The Jackrabbits, the No. 6 seed in the Portland Region, will play the winner No. 3 seed Syracuse Monday at the Carrier Dome at 7 pm central time. The game will be carried on ESPN. The second-round game will be South Dakota State’s third game in program history and second in four years.