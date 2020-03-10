Miller Girls Basketball Season Ends in SoDak 16

MADISON, S.D. – The Miller girls saw their season come an end on Monday night as they were beaten 55-20 by Lennox in a SoDak 16 Class A Girls basketball state qualifying game in Madison. Miller could never get going as they trailed 35-8 at halftime as Lennox advanced to the State Class A Girls Basketball tournament next week in Rapid City. The Orioles shot 65 percent from the field in the game and were led by Madyson Vlaustian who had 22 points. Rianna Filliipi added 18 points for Lennox. Miller, which shot just 16 percent from the field in the game and was 0 for 11 from 3 point range was led by Kady Fernholz with 8 points. Both teams had 20 turnovers in the contest and Lennox outrebounded Miller 31-26. Fernholz had a game high 8 rebounds.