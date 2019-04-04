Miller Earns Summit League Female Athlete of the Month Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —South Dakota State’s Macy Miller was named The Summit League March Female Athlete of the Month, announced Thursday by the league office. Miller and the Jackrabbits women’s basketball team had a historic run in the NCAA Tournament in March, playing in the program’s and The Summit League’s first Sweet Sixteen. During seven March games, Miller averaged 22.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field, 43.2 percent from 3-point range and 83.7 percent from the free-throw line. She logged three double-doubles and had five 20-plus point games, including 30 points and 11 rebounds in The Summit League Championships’ title game. The Mitchell native became The Summit League’s all-time leading scorer in the championship game of the league tournament and finished her career with 2,355 points. Miller was also named the tournament MVP and to the all-tournament team for the third time.