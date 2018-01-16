Miller Earns Mid Major National Award

BROOKINGS, S.D. – For the second time this season, South Dakota State women’s basketball player Macy Miller swept The Summit League and College Sports Madness Summit League Mid-Major Player of the Week Awards. The junior averaged 22 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from 3-point range and 75 percent from the free-throw line in a pair of wins at Denver and Oral Roberts last week. Miller scored a game-high 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished three assists against the Pioneers. In the win over the Golden Eagles, the guard scored a season- and-game high 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field. She also added seven rebounds and four assists. For the season, Miller leads The Summit League and the Jackrabbits in scoring, tallying 17.6 points per game. She is also averaging 5.0 rebounds and a team-leading 2.7 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor, 43.3 percent from long range and 76.5 percent from the foul line. She has scored 20-or-more points in eight games.