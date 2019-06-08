Miller Drops Pony Hills League Contest to Wessington Springs

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. – The Wessington Springs Owls used a 6 run 6th inning to down the Miller Outlaws 11-1 in a Pony Hill Amateur Baseball League matchup Friday night in Wessington Springs. Wessington Springs had 3 doubles in the inning among their14 hit in the game. Oscar Luque, Trey Weber and Angel Perez all had two hits apiece to pace the Owls. Weber struck out seven in a complete-game effort to earn the win on the mound. Chipper Shillingstad, Kyle Johnson and Jim White all finished with two hits to lead the Outlaws offensive attack. Bennett White took the loss on the mound for Miller, giving up four runs with 2 of those earned.