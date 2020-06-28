Miller Central Speedway Results – June 27, 2020

MILLER – Kent Arment of Aberdeen won $2,000 by finishing first in the WISSOTA Late Model race Saturday at Miller Central Speedway. Arment became the fifth different driver in as many Miller races this season to win in Late Model.

Saturday’s results:

PUMP-N-PAK PURE STOCKS

1st: Brendan Rassel, Woonsocket

2nd: Jayden Michaelson, Aberdeen

4th: Damon Hoftiezer, Fort Pierre

5th: Destrie Morris, Miller

7th: Roger Kenaston, Miller

8th: Bruce Scott, Pierre

WISSOTA LATE MODEL

1st: Kent Arment, Aberdeen

2nd: Chad Becker, Aberdeen

7th: Kelly Duffy, Winner

9th: Dustin Arthur, St. Lawrence

WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

1st: Scott Hansen, Garden City

2nd: Adam Brotherton, Huron

4th: Brad Kopecky, Miller

5th: Dawson Zabel, Selby

11th: Damon Hoftiezer, Fort Pierre

13th: Britt Williams, Fort Pierre

WISSOTA STREET STOCK

1st: Spence Pollock, Orient

2nd: Jodie Michaelson, Aberdeen

3rd: Broc Stout, Winner

4th: Zach Pollock, Miller

WISSOTA SUPER STOCK

1st: Trevor Nelson, Warner

2nd: Jeremy North, Huron

The next event at Miller Central Speedway is set for Saturday, the Fourth of July, at 7:00 PM. Full results and points standings can be found at the track’s website, millercentralspeedway.myracepass.com.