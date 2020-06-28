Miller Central Speedway Results – June 27, 2020
MILLER – Kent Arment of Aberdeen won $2,000 by finishing first in the WISSOTA Late Model race Saturday at Miller Central Speedway. Arment became the fifth different driver in as many Miller races this season to win in Late Model.
Saturday’s results:
PUMP-N-PAK PURE STOCKS
1st: Brendan Rassel, Woonsocket
2nd: Jayden Michaelson, Aberdeen
4th: Damon Hoftiezer, Fort Pierre
5th: Destrie Morris, Miller
7th: Roger Kenaston, Miller
8th: Bruce Scott, Pierre
WISSOTA LATE MODEL
1st: Kent Arment, Aberdeen
2nd: Chad Becker, Aberdeen
7th: Kelly Duffy, Winner
9th: Dustin Arthur, St. Lawrence
WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS
1st: Scott Hansen, Garden City
2nd: Adam Brotherton, Huron
4th: Brad Kopecky, Miller
5th: Dawson Zabel, Selby
11th: Damon Hoftiezer, Fort Pierre
13th: Britt Williams, Fort Pierre
WISSOTA STREET STOCK
1st: Spence Pollock, Orient
2nd: Jodie Michaelson, Aberdeen
3rd: Broc Stout, Winner
4th: Zach Pollock, Miller
WISSOTA SUPER STOCK
1st: Trevor Nelson, Warner
2nd: Jeremy North, Huron
The next event at Miller Central Speedway is set for Saturday, the Fourth of July, at 7:00 PM. Full results and points standings can be found at the track’s website, millercentralspeedway.myracepass.com.