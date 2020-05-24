Miller Central Speedway Has Successful Season Opener

MILLER, S.D. – After getting rained out the first weekend, dirt track racing got underway with a two night race card at Miller Central Speedway in Miller. On Friday night, the opening night of the season rescheduled from last Saturday’s rainout, in the Pump N Pack Pure Stocks, Jaydon Michelson of Aberdeen moved up the ladder to finish first. In the Wissota Late Model Class the winner was Chad Becker of Aberdeen and the Wissota Midwest Mods Class was taken by Brock Gruenwold of Fergus Falls, Minnesota who prevailed through 3 heats of qualifying to prevail at the end. In the Wissota Street Stocks James Hoing of Kimball prevailed While Cole Searing of Huron won the feature race of the night.

-0-

On Saturday night, Michelson made it a two for two weekend winning the Pump N Pack Pure Stocks Division while Cole Schill of Horace, North Dakota took the checkered flag of the Wissota Late Model Class race. Casey Storck of Morris, Minnesota climbed up 3 spots from the start to take first place in the Wissota Midwest Mods division and Mike Stearns of Hecla crossed the finish line first in the Wissota Modifieds Class. Brock Stout of Winner took the checkered flag of the Wissota Street Stock Division and the feature race of the night, the Wissota Street Stock Division was won by Cole Searing of Huron. Racing action continues throughout the summer at Miller Central Speedway. Pits open at 5 pm and the green flag goes down with the first races at 7 pm. Spectators are invited to attend each week. And more information on the Miller Central Speedway can be found on the Speedway’s facebook page or on their website www.millercentralspeedway/myracepass. com.