Miller Captures BDC Volleyball Tournament Title
FT. PIERRE, S.D. – Miller defeated Winner in a matchup of ranked teams Saturday for the Big Dakota Conference Volleyball in Ft. Pierre. The third ranked Rustlers defeated 5th ranked Winner 23-25, 25-20, 25-19 in the championship match to repeat as Conference champions. Chamberlain was third in tournament play while Stanley County and Cheyenne Eagle Butte tied for 4th. Miller placed three girls on the All Tournament team while Winner, Chamberlain and Stanley County each had 2. Ally McQuistion and Karly Leafgreen were the two girl from Stanley County named to the All Tournament team.
Here are the final results from the BDC VB tournament Saturday.
1st—Miller
2nd—Winner
3rd—Chamberlain
4th—Tie—Stanley County and Mobridge-Pollock
6th—Todd County
7th—Crow Creek
8th—Cheyenne-Eagle Butte
9th—McLaughlin
All-tournament team
Kadye Fernholz—Miller
Elise Brooks—Miller
VonnaGail Schlechter—Miller
Alexis Righey–Winner
Morgan Hammerbeck—Winner
Abby Marts—Winner
Avany Long—Chamberlain
Hannah Anderson—Chamberlain
Ally McQuistion—Stanley County
Karley Leafgreen—Stanley County
Caitlyn Claymore—Mobridge-Pollock
Haley Borah—Mobridge-Pollock
Raven Cournoyer—Todd County
Marveen Ross—Crow Creek
Macy LaPlante—Cheyenne-Eagle Butte
Tehya White Mountain—McLaughlin