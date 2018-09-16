Miller Captures BDC Volleyball Tournament Title

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – Miller defeated Winner in a matchup of ranked teams Saturday for the Big Dakota Conference Volleyball in Ft. Pierre. The third ranked Rustlers defeated 5th ranked Winner 23-25, 25-20, 25-19 in the championship match to repeat as Conference champions. Chamberlain was third in tournament play while Stanley County and Cheyenne Eagle Butte tied for 4th. Miller placed three girls on the All Tournament team while Winner, Chamberlain and Stanley County each had 2. Ally McQuistion and Karly Leafgreen were the two girl from Stanley County named to the All Tournament team.

Here are the final results from the BDC VB tournament Saturday.

1st—Miller

2nd—Winner

3rd—Chamberlain

4th—Tie—Stanley County and Mobridge-Pollock

6th—Todd County

7th—Crow Creek

8th—Cheyenne-Eagle Butte

9th—McLaughlin

All-tournament team

Kadye Fernholz—Miller

Elise Brooks—Miller

VonnaGail Schlechter—Miller

Alexis Righey–Winner

Morgan Hammerbeck—Winner

Abby Marts—Winner

Avany Long—Chamberlain

Hannah Anderson—Chamberlain

Ally McQuistion—Stanley County

Karley Leafgreen—Stanley County

Caitlyn Claymore—Mobridge-Pollock

Haley Borah—Mobridge-Pollock

Raven Cournoyer—Todd County

Marveen Ross—Crow Creek

Macy LaPlante—Cheyenne-Eagle Butte

Tehya White Mountain—McLaughlin