Miller Becomes All Time SDSU Leqding Scorer

BROOKINGS, S.D. – It only took Macy Miller two shots and 38 seconds Friday night to become the all-time leading scorer for the South Dakota State women’s basketball program. Miller opened the game with back-to-back 3-point field goals to lead the Jackrabbits to a 97-49 win over Savannah State at Frost Arena. Those two 3-point field goals allowed Miller to pass Shannon Schlagel’s total of 1,887 points. Miller finished with 21 points and now has 1,905 points. South Dakota State improved to 7-4. Tylee Irwin led the Jacks with a career-high 22 points. Megan Bultsma added a career-high 10 points in a reserve role. Savannah State (2-6) was led by Azhana Maxwell’s 15 points and six rebounds. Le’Andrea Gillis added 12 points