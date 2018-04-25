Military sex assault reports jump 10 percent

  • Home > 
April 25, 2018

 

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. officials say that reports of sexual assaults across the military jumped by nearly 10 percent in 2017, a year that saw a massive online nude-photo sharing scandal rock the services.

Officials familiar with the data say the overall increase was fueled by a nearly 15-percent surge in sexual assault reports in the Marine Corps. The Marines were at the center of last year’s online investigation. The military services launched a campaign to raise awareness of inappropriate behavior and beef up enforcement of social media rules and conduct.

The Navy and the Air Force saw increases of about 9 percent in reported sexual assaults, while the Army went up 8 percent. U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details ahead of the public release of the report.


