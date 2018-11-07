Mildred Kay Reuer 1936 – 2018

CHAMBERLAIN, SD – Mildred Kay Reuer was born December 6, 1936 in Chamberlain, SD to Walter and Pearl (Goetsch) Busack. She grew up in Chamberlain and graduated from Chamberlain High School.

Kay was united in marriage to Helmet Reuer in Chamberlain, SD on June 1, 1957. They lived in Reliance for five years and then moved to a ranch near Ft. Pierre in 1962. Kay worked as a ranch wife and as an accountant for the Federal Bankruptcy Court. She was a devoted parent, and enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Kay was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Moose Lodge.

Kay is survived by her son Quentin (Liisa Morrison); one grandchild; brother Rollin Busack; and sister Marlys Busack.

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Linda, and brother Gary.

A celebration of Kay’s life will be held at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge from 12:30 to 2:30 pm on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel.