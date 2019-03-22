Mikkelsen Named Class AA All State 2nd Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the top players in Class AA girls basketball all helped lead their teams to the 2019 state tournament. Not only did the six members of the first team put up outstanding individual numbers, their teams had stellar years, as well, as evidenced by Class AA player of the year Jeniah Ugofsky of Harrisburg. Along the way, Ugofsky averaged 11.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, while totaling 52 steals and 24 blocks on the season. In earning all-tournament honors, the University of South Dakota signee averaged 9 points and 7.7 rebounds. The other first-team selections include: Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Emma Ronsiek, Brookings’ Michaela Jewett, Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Morgan Hansen, Brandon Valley’s Trinity Law and Rapid City Stevens’ Kyah Watson by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. Emily Mikkelsen of the Pierre Lady Governors heads up the second team All State squad. Mikkelsen averaged 18 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lady Govs and ended her career as the top 3 point shooter and top 3 scorer in school history. The rest of the second team consists of Emma Osmundson, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Megan Fannin, Watertown, Havyn Heinz, Huron, Madison Wuebben, Yankton and Danica Kocer of State Class AA champion Brandon Valley.

S.D. CLASS AA GIRLS’ ALL-STATE

As selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association

First Team

Emma Ronsiek, Sioux Falls O’Gorman — Jr., 6-1 G/F: 15.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.6 apg.

Jeniah Ugofsky, Harrisburg — Sr., 6-1 F/C: 11.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.5 spg.

Michaela Jewett, Brookings — Sr., 6-0 F: 19.0 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 2.0 apg.

Morgan Hansen, Sioux Falls Lincoln — Jr., 6-1 G/F: 14.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg.

Trinity Law, Brandon Valley — Sr., 5-9 G: 10.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.5 spg

Kyah Watson, Rapid City Stevens — Jr., 6-0 G/F: 14.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.0 apg.

Second Team

Emily Mikkelsen, Pierre T.F. Riggs — Sr., 5-6 G: 18.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.3 apg.

Emma Osmundson, Sioux Falls Lincoln — Jr., 5-10 G: 15.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg.

Megan Fannin, Watertown — Jr., 5-8 G: 15.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg.

Havyn Heinz, Huron — Jr., 5-6 G: 18.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg.

Madison Wuebben, Yankton — Jr., 5-9 G: 14.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg.

Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley — Sr., 5-9 G: 10.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg.