Mikkelsen Climbing Up the Riggs Record Book Ladder

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Lady Governor basketball standout Emily Mikkelsen continues to climb up the record book ladder at Riggs High School in Girls Basketball. Mikkelsen just concluded her junior year on the Lady Gov squad and finished the season as the leading scorer and 2-point shooter on the team. Mikkelsen’s 317 points scored this year ties her for 8th on the Lady Gov All Time list and her 42 3-point baskets this year has her in 5th place on the All Time list. She is now second on the career 3-point basket scored list behind Sydney Palmer. Mikkelsen has 125 through her first three years of varsity basketball. And she is 153 short of hitting the 1,000 point scored mark with one season left to play. She is at 847 and 5th on the All Time list.