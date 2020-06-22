Mike Ring of Highmore-Harrold Among SDHSAA Distinguished Service Award Winners

PIERRE – Thirteen recipients have been named by the South Dakota High School Activities Association for its Distinguished Service Award for the 2020-21 school year. Following a nomination process, recipients are selected by the SDHSAA Board of Directors.

This year’s winners:

Mike Ring, Activities/Athletics Director and Boys’ Basketball Head Coach at Highmore-Harrold

Dr. Brian Maher, Sioux Falls School District Superintendent, who will step down at the end of the month to become executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents

Moe Ruesink, Activities/Athletics Director at Sioux Valley High School in Volga

James Ferrell, Athletic Director at Flandreau Indian High School

Jack Rasmussen, former McCook Central Athletic Director

Jill Christiansen, former Volleyball Head Coach at Parker and the all-time winningest South Dakota volleyball head coach

Anita Boeck, former Volleyball Head Coach at Arlington and second all-time in wins to Christiansen

Ryan Stahle, Band and Jazz Band Director at Mitchell

David Planteen, a Langford Area School District board member

Jayne Kraemer, Assistant General Manager of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City

Officials Larry Osborne of Rapid City, Marc Marshall of White River and Randy Stanton of Rapid City

The SDHSAA established the Distinguished Service Award program in 1976. It is the highest recognition given by the SDHSAA to honor individuals that have made long-term contributions to activities and fine arts.