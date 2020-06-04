Mike Miller Leaves University of Memphis Program

MEMPHIS, TN – Former Mitchell Kernel star Mike Miller has stepped down from his assistant coaching position with the University of Memphis. Miller had spent the last two seasons on the staff of Penny Hardaway. On Twitter, Miller, who spent 17 seasons in the NBA, said that he hopes to “spend more time focused on family and wherever the journey will take me next.”

Miller played seven of his NBA seasons in Memphis for the Grizzlies and has two sons in high school in a Memphis suburb. Miller joined the University of Memphis staff in April 2018 when Hardaway was named as head coach.

This past season, the Tigers were 21-10 when the season ended due to the pandemic. They had been ranked 14th in the preseason AP Top 25, mainly due to having the nation’s number -one recruit, James Wiseman. But Wiseman was suspended after the NCAA ruled that Hardaway had acted as a booster by bringing Wiseman to Memphis in 2017. Eventually, Wiseman withdrew from the program to prepare for the NBA Draft.

-Information from mitchellrepublic.com was used in this story-