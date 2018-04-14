Mike Miller Classic to Rebrand

UNDATED – One of South Dakota’s most well known high school basketball tournaments is getting a new name. The Mike Miller Classic will know be known as the Hoop City Classic. The change comes after Mitchell, SD native Mike Miller was officially hired Saturday by Penny Hardaway to join the men’s basketball coaching staff at the University of Memphis. Ernie Kuyper, organizer of the tournament says the name change was needed for NCAA Compliance. The tournament is held annually between Christmas and New Years in Mitchell and Sioux Falls.