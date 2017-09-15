Mike Miller Basketball Classic Expands to Three Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Mike Miller Classic is expanding in 2017 with more teams and an additional day of competition. The 20-game schedule features high school and college basketball programs from seven states Dec. 28-30 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell and the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The Corn Palace will host 12 games during the three-day event, while the Pentagon’s Heritage Court will have eight games. The Mike Miller Classic again contains the Coach Gary Munsen Tournament, named in honor of Mike Miller’s former coach who led Mitchell to 34 state tournament appearances, 18 Eastern South Dakota Conference titles, nine state championships and five state runner-up honors. Four college men’s basketball teams will also play four games at the Corn Palace as part of the Doug Martin Classic: Dakota State University, Dakota Wesleyan University,