Midland Man Facing DUI, Underage, Other Charges

A 20-year-old Midland, SD, man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop late last week in Pierre.

According to the Pierre Police Department, an officer initiated a traffic stop near Poplar and Dakota Avenue shortly before midnight Friday night. The officer determined the driver, Traye Hedman, had been drinking alcohol. Hedman was ultimately arrested for DUI 1st, Underage Purchase or Possession of Alcoholic Beverages, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Open Container, Broken Seal in Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana 2 oz. or less, Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia and a Stop Sign Violation.

Hedman was taken to the Hughes County Jail.