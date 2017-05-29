Mid-day News Headlines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting in which two parked vehicles and a building were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported in the incident about 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to several reports of gunshots near a city intersection and found a number of shell casings. They’re working to develop suspects.

WANBLEE, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say five people including a pregnant woman have died in a crash on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota. It happened Saturday night on Highway 44, around five miles west of Wanblee. Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey tells KNBN-TV the victims were in a vehicle that crossed the center line and collided head-on with a semi-tractor trailer.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – State and county authorities are investigating a traffic stop that left a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper injured. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened about 7:30 p.m. Saturday when a trooper pulled over a vehicle on Highway 79, about 10 miles south of Rapid City. The trooper was injured during the stop, and the driver fled. The trooper was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

SILVER CITY, S.D. (AP) – Officials in Pennington County and the Black Hills National forest are combining forces to reduce the biomass found alongside several county roads in the Black Hills area. Federal and county officials say the move will speed up the clearing of county roads in the event of a fire evacuation.

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Officials in a central South Dakota county have put a six-month moratorium on any wind energy development until they can study and maybe change local ordinances. The Hughes County Commission made the decision this month, after several ranchers and farmers in the area leased land to a California company planning to develop two wind farms south of Harrold. Commissions agreed to review local ordinances after a landowner worried about whether they protected landowners.

SUMMIT, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man died after his car collided with another vehicle near Summit. Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan says the crash occurred at 2:19 p.m. Friday when the man tried to turn onto U.S. Highway 12 and his minivan collided with a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 16-year-old girl.

COTTONWOOD, S.D. (AP) – More than 41,000 acres of rangeland scorched in a massive South Dakota prairie wildfire last October may still need another year to recover. The Rapid City Journal reports that green grass is beginning to replace the blackened area across most of the 65 square miles consumed in the Cottonwood Fire that exploded along Interstate 90. But ranchers say the area is far from ready for grazing. Rancher Grady Crew says the pasture is growing slow and still needs a year or two.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Sioux Falls man convicted of killing another man outside of a casino has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole. Twenty-two-year-old Jared Stone was charged in the shooting death of 28-year-old Baptiste White Eyes April 22, 2016, following a fist fight. Stone became the subject of a multistate manhunt and was arrested five days later in Wyoming. He was convicted in March of second-degree murder.