Mickelson Bust To Be Unveiled Today

The public is invited to the South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre this afternoon (Sept. 11) for the unveiling of a bust of the late Gov. George S. Mickelson.

On DRG’s SD Perspective Program yesterday on KGFX, Gov. Dennis Daugaard said it’s fitting Mickelson’s likeness will be placed in the House Lobby of the Capitol.

Daugaard says the Mickelson bust in the House Lobby joins a Peter Norbeck bust that’s on display in the Senate Lobby.

This year (2018) marked the 25th anniversary of the plane crash that took the life of Gov. Mickelson and seven other public servants. The bronze bust of Mickelson was paid for by private donations.

Norbeck served as governor from 1917-21. Mickelson served from 1987-93.

