Mickelson Bust in SD House Lobby a Tribute to Years of Public Service

During a brief ceremony this (Tues.) afternoon, the family of George S. Mickelson unveiled a bronze bust of the late governor which is now on permanent display in the South Dakota House of Representatives Lobby.

George S. Mickelson’s father George T. Mickelson also served as Speaker of the House and as Governor of South Dakota, making them the only father-son duo to both serve in those offices.

Current Speaker of the House George “Mark” Mickelson makes the third generation of the family to serve in that position.

Sculptor Jim Maher created the statues of both Mickelsons found along the Trail of Governors and said he was honored to be chosen to work with the family again.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard shared some of the late governor Mickelson’s achievements while in office.

The George S. Mickelson bust in the House Lobby joins a Peter Norbeck bust that’s on display in the Senate Lobby.

This year (2018) marked the 25th anniversary of the plane crash that took the life of Gov. Mickelson and seven other public servants. The bronze bust of Mickelson was paid for by private donations.

Peter Norbeck bust in SD Senate Lobby