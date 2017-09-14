Mick Bliese 1945 – 2017

GETTYSBURG, SD – Mick Bliese, 72, Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017, at the Avera Heart Hospital, Sioux Falls.

Funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten presiding. A prayer service was held at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 9, with visitation one-hour prior, all at the church.

Maurice Gary Bliese was born June 12, 1945 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Gary and Lucille (Willey) Bliese. He received his education in Agar and Gettysburg; graduating from Gettysburg High School in 1963.

Mick joined the United States Army National Guard, serving from June 1965 until 1971. He worked construction for the State Highway, building the Interstate from Presho going west. Mick later began working for his dad at the repair shop; BMS, Bliese Machine Shop, later taking the business over which he ran until the time of his passing. His ingenuity and skill repaired many machines for area farmers and ranchers. He engineered his own Hopper Bottoms and grain bin movers; moving hundreds of bins and hoppers throughout the state.

Mick loved spending time with his grandchildren, including attending their activities. He was an avid racing fan and especially loved dirt track racing. He loved being in the pits, working alongside his son Kevin, who continues to race. Mick raced at Oahe Speedway from 1971-1973 bringing home trophies for Most Popular Driver, Most Popular Car and Most Popular Mechanic. The retired 8-Ball was retrieved from the weed patch and restored by Mick in 2000. He raced the Vintage Tour throughout MN, SD, and NE.

Those left to cherish his life are his wife, Marty Bliese of Gettysburg; his mother, Lucille Willey Bliese of Gettysburg; his son, Kevin (Kristi) Bliese of Bath and their son, Bridger and stepson, Conner Duven; step children: Wade (Jenn) Tobin of Spearfish and Heidi (Dan) O’Bryan of Colome; grandchildren: Cora, Samuel, and Josie Tobin all of Spearfish and Kelly and Sara O’Bryan of Colome.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Bliese.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Gettysburg Fire Department and Gettysburg EMT’s.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Mick’s arrangements.