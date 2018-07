A 19-year-old South Rockwood, Michigan, man must pay a fine after being arrested for climbing Mount Rushmore.

Zachary Schossau was arrested Sunday (July 22) by US Park Rangers. Schossau appeared in federal court Monday, where a judge ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine and a $30 court processing fee.

Climbing Mount Rushmore National Memorial is illegal and the US Attorney’s Office and National Park Service says offenders will be prosecuted.