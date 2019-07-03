Michael Youngberg 1974 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Michael James Youngberg, 45, of Pierre, SD, died Monday, July 1st 2019 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre. A celebration of life gathering will be on Friday, July 5th from 5 to 7pm, with a Prayer Service beginning at 7pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Memorial services will be at 10am on Saturday, July 6th at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre.

Mike was born April 28, 1974 in Pierre to Jon and LaVon (Lafave) Youngberg. He attended schools in Pierre and graduated from TF Riggs High School. Mike graduated from SDSU with high honor and was a member of the National Honor Society. He married Jennifer Rysdon on December 27th 1995. Together they had three children; Ty, Rylee and Sydney.

Mike spent his career working as an accountant for the State of South Dakota. He was the finance director for the department of economic development and the department of revenue and regulation and he most recently worked for the department of social services. Mike loved spending time on the river and cheering on the Oakland Raiders and the New York Islanders.

Mike is survived by his wife Jennifer and children; Ty, Rylee and Sydney, his mother LaVon Lidel all of Pierre, his father Jon Youngberg of Sioux Falls, SD, his siblings; Steve Youngberg of Alaska, Forest (Jen) Lidel of Miami, FL, and Autumn (Chris) Anderson of Lead, SD, his mother and father in-law Kent and Bobbi Rysdon of Sioux Falls and brothers and sisters in-law; Mary Pat Rysdon (Ben Larsen) of Aspen, CO, Christopher Rysdon of Denver, CO, Jason (Gina) Rysdon of Minneapolis, MN, Angie Rysdon (Bryan Gustaf) of Sioux Falls and Tony Rysdon of Sioux Falls, and 14 nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, step father Phil Lidel, nephew Jake Lidel and sister-in-law Elizabeth Rysdon VonHoltum.

Memorials can be directed to Mike’s Family (314 N Highland, Pierre, SD 57501) to be divided amongst the charities that meant the most to him. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com