Michael Eldon Hawkins 1964 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Michael Eldon Hawkins, 53, of San Antonio Texas, formerly of Pierre, SD lost

his 2 ½ year battle to cancer under hospice care on April 10, 2018. Mike was born on

April 23, 1964 in Pierre, South Dakota, to Jerry & Sheryl Hawkins. Michael

graduated from Pierre Riggs High School in 1982, graduated from DeVry Institute in

Phoenix and thereafter earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Golden Gate

University of California.

Michael was united in marriage with Julie Hickman, of Folsom, CA in June of

2000, and they were blessed with a son, Jack Eldon on March 3, 2006. Jack brought

much happiness in Michael’s life. The two of them loved to fish, bike and golf. Mike

loved watching Jack play soccer and cherished bringing Jack home to the family farm

east of Pierre. Mike enjoyed every minute on the farm with his son Jack and took

special pleasure in helping him drive Grandpa Jerry’s tractors, combine and gator.

Together they enjoyed boating and fishing on the Missouri River.

Upon completing his first degree, Mike worked for Teledyne in Sacramento for

several years before taking a position with USAA in Sacramento. Also, during his

time in Sacramento he worked as a stock broker. Mike upon his move to San Antonio

continued working for USAA until his passing.

After his first major cancer surgery in appreciation for all his wonderful care,

he made and delivered Thanksgiving Dinner to the nurses and staff who cared for

him. Throughout his life Mike was a kind and generous man, who always helped a

friend in need and freely gave a strong hand and big smile. Michael was caring,

loving, and thoughtful with an infectious smile and attitude.

Survived by, his son Jack Hawkins, the highlight of his life, San Antonio TX,

parents Jerry & Sheryl Hawkins, Sisters Kim & (Doug) Paxton, Amy & (Terry)

Fitzke, Nikki Bothwell & (Cody) Warne, all Pierre, Risë & (Todd) Waldera,

Alexandria, SD and Sarah & (Jess) Pekarski Rapid City, special friends Brian & Brad

Mews, 16 nieces & nephews, 10 great nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by

Grandparents Eldon & Wileta Hawkins, Glen & Edith Soesbe, two Uncles Merl

Hawkins & Terry Soesbe, and cousin Doug Soesbe.

Christian Funeral will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 16 at Lutheran

Memorial Church, 320 East Prospect, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at

Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.

Memorials can be made out to Hospice or Helmsley Center in Pierre.