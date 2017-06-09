Meth Changes Everything Campaign Reaches 10,000 Participants

PIERRE S.D. – The Department of Social Services’ ‘Meth Changes Everything’ awareness campaign has given presentations to over 10,000 South Dakotans.

Over the last eight months, the ‘Meth Changes Everything’ campaign has been visiting schools and communities across the state to provide education and information about meth use in South Dakota. Prevention Resource Centers have completed 245 presentations since September 2016 and will continue to be available to schools and communities upon request.

“Meth is a highly addictive and dangerous drug,” said state Department of Social Services Secretary Lynne Valenti. “It is vitally important to provide information about meth use to help prevent individuals from trying the drug.”

As a result of the presentations, communities have identified some key outcomes to work towards in the fight against meth. These include supporting individuals in recovery, educating others on the myths and misperceptions to decrease stigma associated with treatment, forming and organizing community coalitions and providing education and information for youth.

“The department is receiving positive feedback from the campaign and will continue to work with communities to educate and raise awareness across the state,” said Secretary Valenti.

The next phase of the campaign will include the development of a community toolkit. The toolkit will include information and helpful resources to assist communities to use in leading local prevention efforts.

To request a presentation, please contact DSS Division of Behavioral Health at 605-773-3123. For more about ‘Meth Changes Everything,’ visit www.methchangeseverything.com or find us on Facebook.