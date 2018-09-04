Mervin Mewes 1940 – 2018

MILLER, SD – Mervin Mewes, 78, of Miller, formerly of Highmore, passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Society, Miller.

Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Highmore, with Father Christopher Hughes presiding. Burial will follow at Highmore Cemetery. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 3, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Highmore, with visitation one-hour prior.

Mervin Richard Mewes was born August 15, 1940 to John and Nada (Millar) Mewes at their home in Highmore. He attended school and graduated from Highmore High School in 1958.

On June 11, 1960 Merv was united in marriage to Doris Louise Wieseler at St. Liborius Church in Polo and made their home in Highmore where they became members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. To this union five children were born: Daniel, Gary, Cheryl, John and Patricia. Mervin and Doris purchased Mewes Trucking from his mother Nada after the untimely passing of his father in 1963. They ran the trucking business until they moved to the ranch in 1973 where he bred and raised Limousin cattle until he retired.

One of his fondest memories was being a member of the Mid-Continent Corporation when they sent a shipload of cattle to be imported by Greece. Mewes Trucking, one of the haulers that transported the cattle to Richmond, Virginia, then loaded the cattle on a ship headed for Greece. After delivery of the cattle to Virginia he flew to Athens, Greece to oversee delivery to the destination. While in Europe he traveled to France and that is where he first saw the Limousin breed. Impressed with the muscle in the Limousin cattle, he came back to South Dakota and became the 43rd member of the North American Limousin Foundation.

Merv is survived by his children: Daniel Mewes, Collinsville, AL, Gary (Judi) Mewes, Rapid City, Cheryl Johnson, Cushing, IA, John (Tammy) Mewes, Jamestown, ND, and Patricia (Lynn) Harrell, St. Lawrence; spouse: Doris Mewes, Highmore; 13 grandchildren: Paige Davis, Seth, Payton, Spencer, and Brittany Mewes, Michala Kulm, Cassie Johnson, Paxton, Morgan, Jordyn, and Colton Mewes, and Colby and Ethan Harrell; three great-grandchildren: Daniel and Hailey Johnson, and Owen Mewes; and one brother, Merlin Mewes, Viborg.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darrell Leslie; and son-in-law, Larry (Dan) Johnson.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Mervin’s arrangements.

