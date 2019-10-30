Mertes to represent Pierre in All-State Orchestra

Pierre T.F. Riggs High School junior Emily Mertes has been selected to participate in the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s All-State Chorus & Orchestra.

The All-State concert will take place in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center Saturday, Nov. 2.

Founder and executive director of The Pierre Youth Orchestra Moriah Gross says they’ve been working hard since Mertes moved to Pierre from Rapid City this summer. Gross says Mertes has been dedicated to lessons, daily practice for two to three hours, workshops and preparatory performances in addition to studying for the terminology test. Gross says it’s been 45 years since a student violinist has represented the capital city in the All-State Orchestra.

In addition to her other activities, Mertes finds time to be a private violin instructor for children. She is the daughter of Barry and Stacy Mertes.