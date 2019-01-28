Merrill Boller 1959 – 2019

HIGHMORE, SD – Merrill Rhae Boller, 59, of Highmore, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at the Highmore Health in Highmore, S.D.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 28, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Highmore with Pastor Kippy Udehn officiating. Burial will be at the Faulkton Cemetery, Faulkton. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore.

Merrill Rhae Boller was born August 29, 1959 to Gerald and Joyce (Parlin) Boller at the Hand County Memorial Hospital in Miller. She grew up and attended school in Highmore until 1978. Merrill attended vocational and life skill training in Sioux Falls and worked several jobs while living there. In 1987, Merrill returned to live in Highmore after receiving injuries from a motorcycle accident. With the support of her family, friends, especially Cindy Volek and Vikki Day, and the community she was employed by the City of Highmore and Venture Communications.

She was a member of the Highmore Women’s Civic League, the United Methodist Church, and South Dakota Partners in Policy Making.

Merrill loved sports and excelled when participating in the South Dakota Special Olympics, winning many gold medals. She was an avid Broncos fan, once in a while a Vikings fan, and always a Highmore Pirates fan. She enjoyed her kitties and was fondly referred to as the “cat whisperer”. Merrill crocheted cherished afghans and enjoyed coloring books, participating in Old Settlers Day plays and activities, and truly enjoyed being honorary grand marshal for homecoming in the fall of 2015.

Grateful to have shared in her life is her mother, Joyce of Highmore; her siblings: Carrie (Craig) Hansen of Rapid City, Jon (Pam Stokes) Boller of Santa Fe, NM, Bonnie Boller of Denver, CO, and Tracey (Jon) Morgan of Highmore; niece, Shelbie (Derrick) Unrein of Rapid City; nephews: Reid (Kelly) Hansen of Rapid City, Kyle (Amy) Hansen of Rapid City, and Conner Hulshof of Aberdeen; and six great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald, and her sister, Robin.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Merrill’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net