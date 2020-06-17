Mercy Rule Expanded

PIERRE – 103-0 may not happen again.

Recently, in a meeting of the SDHSAA Board of Directors, final approval was given to implement a running clock rule in 11AAA and 11AA football, effective with the 2020 season. Urging to make this happen came after the Pierre Governors’ 103-0 11AA quarterfinal win over Spearfish last season. Previously, the so-called “mercy rule” was in place only for 11A and 9-man football. It states that when a team takes a lead of at least 35 points in the second half, the clock will continue running except for timeouts or scores, with regular timing back in place if the lead drops below 35 points. Also, if a team has a lead of at least 50 points at halftime or takes a 50-point lead during the second half, the game is ended immediately. Only the 35-point rule, not the 50-point rule, is in effect for state championship games.

Also, the SDHSAA Board approved these items: